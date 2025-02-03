Amaechi Spoke Truth About Nigeria’s Politicians, Nigerians should speak up – Former Presidential Aide

Nigerians, especially non-political leaders, should speak up and speak out to save the country after what former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi said recently about the bad conduct of Nigerian politicians, according to journalist and former presidential aide, Laolu Akande.

Speaking on My Take segment of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television on Sunday, Akande described Amaechi’s comments as “compelling truths” that should prompt urgent national reflection and action.

Akande expressed concern over the cyclical nature of Nigerian politics, where politicians, once out of power, seek to form alliances aimed solely at displacing incumbents without any concrete resolve to bring transformation.

SPONSOR AD

“Our politicians are doing their things again. Once out of power, many of them will gather together and seek to build an alliance or talk of forming a new party so they can displace an incumbent who is their opponent or who has not brought them in to share in the power.

“So, they’ll weaponize the problems of the day and mobilise the people to knock out the incumbents in order for them to get power for themselves. Not necessarily because they can do better or because they can transform things. They mouth the promises of change but we’ve been there, we’ve done that.

“You fool me once, shame on you; you fool me twice, shame on me; but you fool me three times, shame on all of us. Nigerians should stand up and be counted on the side of a need for a national consensus. Let everyone that has a country not keep silent.”

Akande warned that silence in the face of such revelations only benefits those who perpetuate the broken system, arguing that the nation has reached a tipping point.

“Silence when our politicians are spilling out the beans on their own uselessness is no longer golden except the people who are meant to speak out are also benefiting or are hoping to benefit in the rot. We’ve reached a point in this country to begin to say this.”

Referencing Amaechi’s statement, Akande emphasized its importance, noting that many critics had attacked the former minister instead of addressing the realities he pointed out.

“Did you hear what one of our leading politicians said last week? I hope you didn’t miss it? A two-term former Governor and Minister Mr Rotimi Amaechi spilled out some very compelling truths about some of the despicable behaviours of many Nigerian politicians. He said that politicians get away with murder. He said if people are not ready to sacrifice, nothing will change in our dear country. Many have since lambasted Amaechi for those comments.”

According to Akande, Nigerians must not dismiss these revelations but instead use them as a catalyst for change. He outlined key takeaways from Amaechi’s statement:

“I think what Nigerians should take away from this disclosure by Amaechi are the following: Number One, Amaechi is speaking the truth. Number Two, our political process is severely damaged and may no longer be fit for purpose. Number Three, we need to develop a democratic means to bring about an effective reform of that political process. Number Four, we need to start to do that urgently.”