AMAC chair inspects projects, prioritise rural communities

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), on Friday, inspected completed and ongoing projects across the council and emphasised that rural development and quality jobs were his priority.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the completed and ongoing projects were those undertaken by the chairman since he assumed office in 2022.

In the education sector, Maikalangu renovated a block of seven classrooms at the LEA Primary School, Garki, with a promise to engage 10 additional teachers by February.

SPONSOR AD

He equally expressed satisfaction with the work done so far. (NAN)

To beef up healthcare, he expanded Garki Primary Healthcare Centre and installed solar lights to enable safer deliveries, especially at night.

NAN further reports that the chairman inspected road projects in Gosa, Toge, and Sabo Lugbe, with residents praising the efforts to boost access to the centre and foster economic growth.

At Durumi, Maikalangu, who inspected the construction of a block of three classrooms with office and toilets, expressed dissatisfaction with the contractor for using inferior materials and demanded the replacement of the materials. (NAN)