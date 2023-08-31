Always treat Nigerians with respect, Minister charges NSCDC personnel

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has charged personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to always treat Nigerians with respect. …

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has charged personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to always treat Nigerians with respect.

The Minister gave the charge when he paid a visit to the headquarters of the Corps in Abuja on Thursday evening to familiarize with the workings of the agency.

“Treat Nigerians with respect,” he said. “Being in uniform is not an excuse to abuse the rights of Nigerians.”

Tunji-Ojo commended the efforts of the Corps in ensuring security generally in the country, especially the protection of critical national infrastructures.

He said the NSCDC had what it takes to reduce the workload of the Nigerian military in managing the internal security challenges of the country.

He challenged the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Audi, to come up with more initiatives for optimal performance, promising to support him all the way.

“With the level of capacity I saw today, I’m sure we are not too far from securing our country.

“We will support you to make sure that you get what you need to secure the country,” the minister said.

