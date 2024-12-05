ALSCON Commissions Entrepreneurial Development Centre

The Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) in Ikot Abasi has established an ENTREPRENEURIAL DEVELOPMENT CENTRE at the Ferrostaal Camp for youths for trainings in various economically viable skills.

The entrepreneurial centre known as AL RUSAL CARES CENTRE has catering, fashion/design, hair dressing, barbing, shoe making, manicure/pedicure and Gele departments.

Commissioned on Monday 18th November, 2024 as part of its corporate social responsibility to the host communities, the Centre signifies RUSAL’s passion to develop manpower for self-reliance, social stability and economic boom.

In his speech during the ceremony, the Managing Director, Mr. Dmitriy Zaviyolov thanked the communities for smooth relationship ALSCON is enjoying, hence pledged continous sponsorship of programmes that will bequeath positive impact to the people at all times.

The Managing Director, who was represented by the Director of Governnment/Public Relations Directorate of the company, Mr.Aleksandr Ashkinazi commended the youths for always conducting themselves properly with a high level of dedication to the trainings.

Mr. Zaviyolov cited the recent successes recorded in the ongoing ICT and forklift training programme.

Meanwhile, the Youth leader of Ikpa Ibekwe clan, Comrade Etop Sunday thanked the company for always assisting the youths with meaningful programmes

The event which was well attended by dignitaries witnessed the official commissioning of AL RUSAL CARES CENTRE by the clan head of Ikpa Ibekwe, HRH Etebom Akpan Nelson Inyang.