ALPSPN speaks on Pinnock Estate’s Incident

The Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), Lagos State Zone, has expressed deep concern over the tragic loss of a security guard’s life in a dog attack at Pinnock Estate, Lekki, Lagos , few weeks ago.

The Association through its Lagos State chairman, Mr. Babatunde Mumuni, the executive committee, the national president, Dr. Chris Adigwu, and all licensed private security professionals, extend their condolences to the family of the deceased and stand with them at this moment of grief

In a statement issued by the Zonal PRO of the Association, Dickson Osajie , further noted that the Association urge residents, especially in gated communities, to adopt responsible measures, such as proper dog management, to prevent such tragedies. It reads:

SPONSOR AD

“The security provider at Pinnock Estate is a licensed member of ALPSPN. It is essential that individuals and organizations only patronize licensed security companies”

This is even as they advised Estate managers to conduct security risk assessments to identify and mitigate threats, establish Safety Protocols, and clear dog management and safety guidelines in estates and gated communities.

The Association reiterated that , in all, accountability is the ultimate while ensuring collaboration with the law enforcement agency and stakeholders towards ensuring the ethics and practices of security management.