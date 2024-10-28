Almajiri, out-of-school children core problem for Northern leaders –Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar II, has stated that the issue of Almajiri and out-of-school children remains a serious challenge leaders in Northern Nigeria must tackle.

The Sultan noted that there are millions of such children roaming around towns, cities, and villages across the region.

He made these comments while addressing the Northern Governors Forum at a meeting held in Kaduna on Monday.

SPONSOR AD

He urged the governors to include this issue in their discussions, emphasizing the need to address the problem in the region.

The Sultan further stated that as leaders, they would support the establishment of the Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Commission in the region to ensure its success.

“One thing I didn’t hear is about the establishment of the Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Commission by the federal government, which we 100 percent support, and the leader of that team has already been with us and discussed it.

“I think we must include it in our discussion today because the issue of out-of-school children and Almajiri is a core problem for all of us. When you go around the states, towns, cities, and villages, what you see is very unpleasant.

“We have so many children—hundreds, if not thousands, or millions—roaming about. This commission must be supported by all of us so that it succeeds. I’m sure if it succeeds, we will all say yes, we are on the way to the world of freedom. Once you educate somebody, you have given him the freedom to be himself, to work for himself, and to work for humanity.

“We are ready to work with you, and you can reach out to us anytime. I have a strong belief that this set of Northern governors will turn the tables and make the North a better and safer place.

“Please listen to us when we say certain things; we are not criticizing you. We are stating things as they are, as we hear from our people. All you need to do is listen patiently because a leader must be patient with the people he is leading.

“You cannot know it all. You don’t know it all and will never know it all. When you bring good people close to you, and they advise you and you act on it, you will take the glory, and people will say this governor is excellent, not knowing there are people working for him 24/7. So let’s work together because there is a new sense of direction and commitment with the present governors.”