Almajiri, insecurity, agric, others for discussion at SABMF roundtable

Panelists at the Stakeholders Roundtable on Northern Nigeria Youth Development, organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) and holding today in Abuja, are expected to lead discussions on Almajiri system, employment opportunities, health challenges, insecurity and agriculture.

The Director General, SABMF, Engineer Abubakar Gambo Umar, disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday.

He said the roundtable discussion, which is scheduled to take place from 19th November to 20th November, 2024, in Abuja, is expected to provide a platform for critical engagement and exchange of ideas aimed at developing actionable solutions.

“Over the two-day programme, expert panelists will lead discussions on a wide range of topics, including but not limited to employment opportunities, health challenges, the Almajiri system, entrepreneurship, insecurity, agriculture, and education,” he said.

He noted that at the conclusion of the roundtable, all recommendations would be compiled along with implementation strategies, and forwarded to the relevant authorities for consideration and action.

He noted that through collaboration and shared commitment, “we can create a brighter future for our youth. I urge everyone to engage with us in this important dialogue and to support our efforts in addressing the challenges faced by the youth in Northern Nigeria.”

He explained that the foundation initiated the roundtable in response to the pressing challenges faced by the youth in Northern Nigeria and indeed across our nation.

“We recognise that our young people are the backbone of our society, and addressing their needs and concerns is crucial for sustainable development.

“In preparation for this event, we have made extensive efforts to invite key stakeholders from across the country. This includes government officials, representatives from civil society organisations, and leaders from various sectors.”