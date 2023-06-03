Almajiri drowns in Kano pond

A 13-year-old boy, Yusuf Magaji, has drowned inside a pond in Makugara Village of Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State. The incident was confirmed…

A 13-year-old boy, Yusuf Magaji, has drowned inside a pond in Makugara Village of Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State.

The incident was confirmed by the Kano State Fire Service, saying that the boy, alongside his fellow students from Malam Nafiu Na Adama Tsangaya School, was washing around the pond when he slipped and fell inside.

Spokesman of the Fire Service, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, said their office at Karaye received an emergency call at from Malam Nafi’u Na Adama who reported an incident at Makugara Village in Karaye Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the students were said to be on their way to one village when they stopped beside an open water to take their bath “but very unfortunately, he slid into the river.”

He added that their men from Karaye successfully retrieved the victim unconscious and conveyed him to Karaye Specialist Hospital for medical attention, where he was later confirmed dead by the doctor.

However, Abdullahi said the victim was handed over to Malam Nafi’u Na Adama, proprietor of the Tsangaya School.

