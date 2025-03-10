Ally confirms El-Rufai’s defection move as resignation letter goes viral

An ally of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has confirmed the defection move of the former governor of Kaduna State amid a viral social media letter.

In a letter making the rounds on social media, El-Rufai purportedly announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a party which he is a founding member.

Parts of the letter entitled: “Onwards to the future”, reads: “As a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have fond memories of working with other compatriots to negotiate the merger of political parties that created the APC. It had been my hope since 2013 that my personal values and that of the APC will align up to the time I choose to retire from politics.

“Developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party. On my part, I have raised concerns in private and, more recently, in public regarding the capricious trajectory of the party. Therefore, at this point in my political journey, I have come to the conclusion that I must seek another political platform for the pursuit of the progressive values I cherish. Today, the 10th of March 2025, I have submitted a letter resigning my membership of the APC to my ward in Kaduna, effective immediately. Subsequent to this, I had concluded consultations with my mentors, colleagues and loyalists alike about the future, and have decided to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and adopt it as the platform for our future political engagements and activities.”

Muyiwa Adekeye, spokesperson of El-Rufai, did not respond to multiple messages seeking his reaction to the letter.

But sources in El-Rufai’s camp confirmed that all arrangements have been made for the former governor to submit his resignation letter to the APC at his ward in Kaduna.

An ally, who served as a commissioner under El-Rufai’s administration told Daily Trust that El-Rufai would be leaving the APC for the SDP today.

“Yes, we are all aware that he (El-Rufai) will tender his resignation from APC today, Monday, 10th March 2025, and join SDP. That is all we have been waiting for,” the source said.

The source further stated that El-Rufai’s supporters were not surprised by the leaked letter, as they were already aware of the development.

He said having worked closely with the former governor, he could vouch for the authenticity of the letter, which is yet to be posted on any of the social media platforms of El-Rufai, an avid social media user.

Last week, Daily Trust had exclusively reported that El-Rufai’s ally, Nasiru Abdullahi Maikano, emerged the new interim chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the SDP in Kaduna State.

El-Rufai, who has been very critical of the ruling party in recent times, has been meeting with key opposition figures.

On Sunday, he met with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Rauf Aregbesola, former Osun State governor, estranged associate of President Bola Tinubu.

He has also held multiple meetings with SDP leaders.