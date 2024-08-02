Allow Muslim female police officers, others use hijab, govt urged

Dr Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle, a lecturer at the Lagos State University, said Muslim women face the challenge of discrimination, particularly regarding the use of hijab. Speaking…

Speaking at the 8th biennial women’s conference of THE Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State, she said the challenge often forced women to choose between their faith and their careers.

In her address titled “Strengthening Women Leadership through Empowerment and Islamic Values,” Dr Ganiyat pointed out that restrictions on wearing hijab in government schools and agencies, including the police and hospitals, are a significant issue.

She argued that there is no reason why female police officers, nurses and other professionals should not be allowed to wear hijab while on duty.

“Inequality in Nigerian society is a serious issue for women, especially Muslim women. For instance, Muslim girls in various schools in some places in Nigeria are denied the right to wear hijab on their school uniforms.

“Why can’t a Muslim woman who is a police officer wear a hijab on her uniform? This is unfair. Why must our Muslim sisters who are nurses wear short skirts instead of long skirts and hijab? Must they wear shorts before they can provide healthcare services?” she questioned.

Dr Ganiyat also stated that Muslim women often face discrimination in job interviews, where they may pass but be denied employment solely because of their hijab, regardless of its length.

She called on the government and other stakeholders to address such forms of discrimination to allow Muslim women to reach their full potential.

The Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, also spoke at the event, affirming that the current administration opposes women’s marginalisation and has initiated various empowerment programmes for them.

She reassured the audience that the state government would continue to promote equal treatment for men and women.