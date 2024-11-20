Allow Ifeanyi Ubah’s widow succeed him, Ndume tells senate

The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has appealed to the Senate to allow Uchenna Ubah, the widow of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, to succeed him as the representative of Anambra South.

Ndume made this plea on Tuesday during a valedictory session held to honour the late senator.

The lawmaker emphasized the importance of preserving Ubah’s legacy through his family and highlighted historical precedents to support his appeal.

“What I want to appeal to you, Mr. President, is that we keep the spirit and aspirations of Ifeanyi alive,” he said.

He referenced Chuba Okadigbo who after his passing, his wife, Margery, joined the Senate to continue his legacy.

Also, he cited Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady who served in the Senate with the goodwill of Lagosians, carrying forward her husband’s political vision.

Similarly, Tokunbo Abiru, Iyabo Obasanjo, Ede Dafinone, and Abdulaziz Yar’Adua were mentioned to have represented their family legacies in the Senate.

He further stressed that Uchenna Ubah, who was a strong support system for her late husband, would be an ideal candidate to ensure continuity and honour for the people of Anambra South.

Ndume urged the Senate President and his colleagues to support this initiative.

“Let us support the family to have a spiritual representative of Ifeanyi here in the chamber when the election of Anambra of the senatorial district that he represents comes up.

“This will ensure continuity and honour for the Anambra south senatorial district,” he added.

Ifeanyi Ubah died in July at the age of 52.