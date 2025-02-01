Allied Air plane crashed while on CBN duty – NSIB

The Allied Air Boeing 737-400 Freighter that crash-landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on December 11, 2024, was scheduled to collect cargo for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria’s Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has said.

“On 11 December 2024, a Boeing 737-400F aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-JRT, operated by Allied Air Limited was on a positioning flight to pick up cargo for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” the bureau in a preliminary report released on Saturday, about two months after it commenced an investigation into the incident.

The report said the aircraft took off from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at 09:11 and began its descent into Abuja at 09:44.

“The aircraft had arrived from Douala earlier in the morning. The aircraft was scheduled for six sectors: Lagos-Abuja, Abuja-Sokoto, Sokoto-Abuja, Abuja-Yola, Yola-Abuja and Abuja-Lagos, with the same flight crew.”

Though all occupants escaped unharmed, NSIB confirmed that “the structural integrity of the cabin and cockpit remained intact. All occupants exited safely through the forward main door without injuries.”

Weighing in on the flight crew and aircraft status, it said, “both the Captain and First Officer held valid licenses and medical certificates. The aircraft had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness and had performed 101 landings since November 1, 2024, 85 of which used Flaps 15.”

It noted that “weather conditions were favourable with no adverse meteorological factors reported. All navigational and communication equipment, except the Airfield Lighting Panel System, were serviceable.”