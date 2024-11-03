Alleviate suffering of Nigerians, Bauchi APC tells FG

Bauchi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the Federal Government to alleviate the current economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

The Party in the communique signed by its Chairman, Muhammad Hassan, and issued to journalists shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting, said Nigerians were going through a lot.

“On the current hardship being faced in the country, we call on the Federal Government to make further effort to alleviate the suffering of citizens while the citizens shall pray for our leaders to deliver on their mandates.”

“The Federal Government is called upon to re-embark on the Bauchi-Gombe Oil Project and to conclude the same for our collective benefits.”

The party recommended to the Federal Government that all palliative allocation meant for Bauchi State be channeled through its elected or appointed members from Bauchi State.

The party also resolved to constitute a discipline mechanism against all erring members at all levels without fear or favour, adding, “The Party shall ensure justice, equity and fairness to all at future congresses, primaries and general elections. We shall stand firm in support of all APC candidates in all future elections.”

The APC unanimously resolved to support President Bola Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the two ministers from the state.”

The meeting was attended by the Senator representing Bauchi South Shehu Buba, Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Professor Ali Pate, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, former governor, Isa Yuguda, and members of the House of Representatives from the state.

Others were serving and former members of the State House of Assembly. Former party chairmen and the representative of the former governorship candidates, Abubakar Sadique, among others