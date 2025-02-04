Alleged N6bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-minister of power

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Olu Agunloye before a Federal Capital Territory(FCT) , high court Apo.

He was re-arraigned on allegations bordering on award of contract for construction of 3,960MW Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Taraba.

The anti-graft agency re-arraigned him on an amended seven-count charge bordering on forgery, disobeying presidential directive and gratification.

The EFCC alleged that Agunloye awarded contract for the Mambilla project in May 22, 2003 to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited without any budgetary provision, approval and cash backing.

The commission also alleged that the former minister received the total sum of N5.212million from Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited (SPTCL) and Leno Adesanya, through Jide Abiodun Sotinrin.

The former minister pleaded not guilty to seven-count amended charge when read to him in the court. NAN