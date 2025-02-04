✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Alleged N6bn fraud: EFCC re-arraigns ex-minister of power

efcc freezes n30bn diverted from nsipa accounts
efcc freezes n30bn diverted from nsipa accounts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday re-arraigned former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Olu Agunloye before a Federal Capital Territory(FCT) , high court Apo.

He was re-arraigned on allegations bordering on award of contract for construction of 3,960MW Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Station in Taraba.

The anti-graft agency re-arraigned him on an amended seven-count charge bordering on forgery, disobeying presidential directive and gratification.

SPONSOR AD

The EFCC alleged that Agunloye awarded contract for the Mambilla project in May 22, 2003 to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited without any budgetary provision, approval and cash backing.

The commission also alleged that the former minister received the total sum of N5.212million from Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited (SPTCL) and Leno Adesanya, through Jide Abiodun Sotinrin.

The former minister pleaded not guilty to seven-count amended charge when read to him in the court. NAN

 

Sponsored

Update: In 2025, Nigerians have been approved to earn US Dollars as salary while living in Nigeria.


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories