Alleged N40m fraud: Kannywood actress prays court to restrain police from arresting her

A Kannywood actress, Amal Umar, has approached a Federal High Court in Kano and demanded that it should stop the Kano State Commissioner of Police (CP) from arresting her over an alleged fraud in the sum of N40 million.

The Kano State Police Command had sometime last year launched an investigation on the actress for allegedly conniving with one Ramadan, who is alleged to be her boyfriend, to defraud a businessman, Alhaji Yusuf Adamu.

The businessman accused her of collecting his money with the agreement that they would establish a mobile phone business.

However, the actress rushed to the court, presided over by Sunusi Ado Magaji, who adjourned the matter to this month.

When the court resumed sitting on Friday, counsel to the state government, Barr Badamasi, presented documents that revealed how the actress defrauded the man of the sum of N40m.

However, Amal Umar, through her counsel, Barr. Adama Usman, said the plaintiff only gave her N8m to open a shop, and gave N3m to pay a debt for her father. She also presented documents defending her statement.

Barr Adama, therefore, urged the court to ban the police from investigating and attempting to arrest her client.

Justice Magaji adjourned the case to April 17, 2023.