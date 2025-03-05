Alleged N33.8bn fraud: I never did transaction with Saleh – Witness

A witness in the trial of former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman has testified before a Federal High Court in Abuja that he never had any direct dealings with him.

Maina Goje, a Bureau de Change operator, presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), stated that he converted over a billion naira to foreign currency on the instructions of one Abubakar Bida but could not say if the money was from the former minister.

Saleh is facing a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit money laundering worth N33.8 billion preferred against him by the EFCC.

While being cross-examined by defence counsel, Femi Atteh (SAN), Goje, who spoke through an interpreter, said he sent N1.8 billion to Ahmar Ishaq Suleiman and Abdul Suleiman Aja to be converted to Dirham on the instruction of Bida.

He said whenever he drives to the house, which he didn’t know whether it belonged to the former minister, some boys receive him at the gate in reverse gear and check the money in the boot, usually N30m or N50m, before he delivers them and drives off.

Asked how a 70-year-old, experienced businessman would simply drop off huge sums of money to young “boys” whom he didn’t care to ascertain who they were; he said the arrangement was to do that without disclosing identities.

However, under re-examination, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), sought to know the location of the house where the funds were taken to and to conduct a visit there, but the defence counsel objected to such application at the stage of hearing.

In his ruling, Justice James Omotosho agreed with the defence that the application to visit the apartment cannot be brought in at the stage of re-examination, but more witnesses could.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday for continuation.