Alleged N33.8bn fraud: Funds paid into my account not from ministry of power – Witness

A witness in the trial of former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman has told a Federal High Court that the narration of funds paid into his account did not indicate they came from the ministry.

Abdullahi Suleiman, who is a bureau de change operator, said his companies received funds in their different bank accounts before and after Mamman’s tenure as minister.

Mamman is facing a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit money laundering worth N33.8 billion preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the cross-examination by the defence counsel on Tuesday, Femi Ate (SAN), Suleiman admitted that the funds contained in the Accountant General of the Federation entries were paid into his companies’ accounts.

The payments are: Fullest Utility Concept received N254m and N49.6m on May 9, 2018; N659.9m received on January 16, 2019 and N407m on July 20, 2019.

Platinum Touch Enterprise Ltd received N849m on October 21, 2021; N86.5m and 86.9m and N97m on October 29, 2021.

Silverline Ocean Ventures received N90m on February 24, 2022, and N82m and N90m on March 30, 2022; Bureau Change received N90m and N92m on March 30, 2022; and Royal Promoter Venture received N85m.

The witness stated that he knew that the money he received in 2023, while the EFCC were still investigating the matter, came from one Mustapha Abubakar Bida through Maina Goje, who was also questioned by the EFCC, adding that some funds (N217m) were returned to the anti-graft agency, including some dollars.

“I received money before and after the minister’s appointment and departure. Maina Goje did not tell me why he said I should make payment to the EFCC,” he said.

He admitted that the narration of the transfer read, ‘Federal MI being payment for office consumer’ and other similar narrations.

However, under re-examination by EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Suleiman admitted that when the EFCC invited him to their office, they informed him that the funds came from the Ministry of Power.

Another witness, Misbahu Idris of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company testified that he worked with the ex-minister as a special assistant and facilitated the disbursement of funds sent by Goje “Based on instructions from Engr Sale Mamman.”

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the matter to Wednesday for the cross-examination of the witness.