Alleged N19.4bn fraud: Arraignment of former aviation minister, Sirika, brother stalled

The scheduled arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his brother, Ahmad Sirika, before an FCT High Court over charges of corruption allegations has been stalled.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, prosecution counsel, Olwaleke Atolagbe, informed the court that the defendants were not served with the charges and requested for an adjournment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed an eight-count charge against the Sirikas for alleged contract fraud valued at N19.4 billion.

The EFCC alleged that the minister awarded the sum in contracts to Enginos Nigeria Ltd said to belong to his younger brother, Abubakar Sirika.

Sirika is also facing charges in another court of the FCT alongside his daughter, Fatima Hadi Sirika, his son-in-law, Jalal Sule Hamma, and Al Buraq Global Investment Ltd.

Justice Suleiman Belgore had adjourned the matter to May 23.