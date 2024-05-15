✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Alleged N19.4bn fraud: Arraignment of former aviation minister, Sirika, brother stalled

The scheduled arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his brother, Ahmad Sirika, before an FCT High Court over charges of corruption…

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation
Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation
    By John C. Azu

The scheduled arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his brother, Ahmad Sirika, before an FCT High Court over charges of corruption allegations has been stalled.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, prosecution counsel, Olwaleke Atolagbe, informed the court that the defendants were not served with the charges and requested for an adjournment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed an eight-count charge against the Sirikas for alleged contract fraud valued at N19.4 billion.

The EFCC alleged that the minister awarded the sum in contracts to Enginos Nigeria Ltd said to belong to his younger brother, Abubakar Sirika.

Sirika is also facing charges in another court of the FCT alongside his daughter, Fatima Hadi Sirika, his son-in-law, Jalal Sule Hamma, and Al Buraq Global Investment Ltd.

Justice Suleiman Belgore had adjourned the matter to May 23.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories