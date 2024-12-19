Alleged N110.4bn fraud: Court grants Yahaya Bello N500m bail

An FCT High Court has granted bail to the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in the sum of N500 million over money laundering charges.

Justice Maryanne Aninih on Thursday also ordered Bello to produce two sureties in like sum.

The judge said sureties must be notable Nigerians with landed property in Maitama, Jabi, Utako, Apo, Guzape, Garki and Asokoro. The judge further asked Bello to deposit his passport and other travel documents with the court registrar

She further ordered that Bello must remain at Nigerian Correctional Service in Kuje until the bail conditions are met.

Justice Maryann Anenih had, on December 10, refused the ex-governor’s bail application, saying it was filed prematurely.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a 16-count charge against Bello and two officials of the Kogi State Government—Abdulsalami Hudu and Umar Oricha—on allegations that they conspired to use the state government funds to acquire properties in high-brow areas within the FCT and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, worth N110.4 billion.