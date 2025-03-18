Alleged N10bn fraud: Akume distances self from aide under EFCC probe

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has distanced himself from his Personal Assistant, Andrew Torhile Uchi, who is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Director, Information and Public Relations in the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen, said this on Monday in a statement in Abuja.

Uchi is being investigated over allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering to the tune of over N10 billion.

“The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has been drawn to the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) involving Hon. Andrew Torhile Uchi, Personal Assistant to the SGF bothering on allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

SPONSOR AD

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Office leadership is not in any way involved in the alleged misconduct as it has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity.

“We recognize the efforts of the EFCC on this matter to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable. However, we urge the public not to speculate or draw conclusions as investigations are still ongoing. The OSGF appreciates the understanding and support of the public on this matter,” he said.

Daily Trust gathered that Senator Akume had for over two weeks travelled abroad for medical treatment because of an undisclosed ailment.