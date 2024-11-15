Alleged N1.3trn fraud: I know those behind my EFCC probe –Okowa

Former Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, says he knows the people behind his probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying he is not afraid of the agency’s investigation.

Okowa stated this during a solidarity visit by the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, led by Maj.-Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (retd.), the Orodje of Okpe, to his residence in Asaba on Thursday.

The EFCC is probing Okowa, who was a two-term governor, over an alleged diversion of the sum of N1.3 trillion.

The ex-governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate during the 2023 general elections, described the allegations made against him as “malicious and politically-motivated,” adding that some individuals were attempting to distort facts to serve their interests.

Okowa said, “In politics, there are many things one must face, but it’s unfortunate when baseless accusations are presented to the media.”

He dismissed accusations of misappropriating the money as “unintelligent lies.”

“To claim that someone could misappropriate such an amount implies that they would need to take N16 to N20 billion monthly for 96 months. This is not just unreasonable; it’s a deliberate attempt to mislead,” Okowa said.

Regarding his recent EFCC inquiry, Okowa said he welcomed the agency’s investigation and saw no need to block its efforts.

“I am not afraid of any investigation and will not stop the EFCC from carrying out its duties. Unlike others who seek court orders to obstruct investigations, I believe in transparency. However, the public deserves accurate information, not fabrications by certain individuals,” he asserted.

Okowa emphasised that the allegations were purely political, adding that he confidently addressed all questions posed by the EFCC officials.

“The information presented in the petition differs vastly from the facts, and I am sure the investigators have seen through the lies. I know the sources of these attacks, but they won’t deter me. I served Delta State with the support of our people and leaders like you, and we achieved significant progress,” he told the visiting traditional rulers.

The traditional rulers pledged to stand by the former governor, thanking him for his cordial relationship with them and expressing confidence that justice would prevail in his favour.