Alleged Kidnapping: Court invites Aminiya reporter to testify against suspect

Kaduna State High Court sitting at Dogarawa in Zaria has adjourned hearing in the case of alleged kidnapping to enable the prosecution counsel produce a computer generated evidence and reporter who recorded the clip.

The presiding judge, Justice Abdulkadir-Sabo Mahmud of High Court No. 3 Dogarawa, Zaria adjourned the matter to July 17.

Earlier, Dari Bayero, the prosecution counsel, told the court that sequel to what transpired at the last adjourned date, prosecution witness told the court that there was a video clip.

He added that the clip contained confessions of the defendant at the police station.

“The court ordered that the CD be produced and the reporter who recorded the clip also be produced and we got the CD,” he said.

He said the matter was adjourned at the instance of the prosecution and the prosecution was ready to go on with the case.

However, Bayero said the prosecution had to file some additional processes on the defendants and he, therefore, applied for a short adjournment to effect the service of such services to defendants.

He added that the adjournment was also to enable Aminiya correspondent, who recorded the video clip to appear and tender his evidence.

Responding, Nura Tukur, the defendant’s counsel did not object to the application.

Recall that the defendants, Idris Mustapha A.K.A Idi Maizomo and Isah Ibrahim, were standing trial on two count charges which were hinged on kidnapping.

They were accused of kidnapping one Ibrahim Yakubu, Yusha’u Sani, Abdallah Mohammed-Awwal (5) and Aisha Mohammed-Awwal (aged two and half years) residents of Nagoyi area, Zaria on January 28, 2021.

The defendants were also accused of collecting N14m ransom before the release of the victims.

The offences contravened Sections 247(1) and 246 (c) of Kaduna state Penal Code Law No.5 of 2017.

