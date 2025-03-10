Alleged fraud: My petition against Oyetola not witch-hunting- – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday, clarified that the petition filed against his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is not a political witch-hunt “but the culmination of a painstaking, evidence-based process that began in early 2023.”

Adeleke had raised allegations of misappropriation of a $20m World Bank health grant levelled against the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, in a petition to the EFCC .

Adeleke also accused the former governor of money laundering, financial misconduct and violations of the Public Procurement Act in the disbursement of the grant meant for health sector improvements in the state.

According to the petition, Oyetola allegedly set up a committee during his tenure as governor that expended $20m on renovating 320 primary health care centres across the state.

But the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state through its Media Director, Kola Olabisi, in Abuja, on Sunday, described the petition as a ruse.

Olabisi slammed Adeleke and his legal team for trying ‘so hard’ to rubbish the image of his predecessor in the media.

“When the attempt to force their ways to the local government council offices failed, they are now resorting to another crude tactics of attempting to tarnish the image of the former governor of the state, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, a man of candour and probity who served the state honourably.”

“In the recent propaganda escalated to the country’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, chronicling falsehood to soil the name of Oyetola and those who worked in his government, the Adeleke government said the $20m Save-One-Million Lives Programme was stolen and was not used for the purpose it was meant for,” he said.

However, the state government in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment.

Kolapo Alimi said the governor acted in the public interest by submitting the petition.

Alimi said the APC rather than addressing “the damning revelations of corruption, misappropriation, and abuse of office,” has chosen to “resort to baseless propaganda, outright falsehoods, and diversionary tactics.”

According to him, this reckless approach only reinforces the fact that the party and its leaders have no reasonable defense against the allegations.

“To set the record straight, the EFCC petition is not a product of political witch-hunt but the culmination of a painstaking, evidence-based process that began in early 2023. A Contract Review Committee was constituted to examine the financial dealings of the previous administration, and its findings uncovered a shocking scale of malfeasance, violations of due process, and brazen acts of corruption under the leadership of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

“In response, a White Paper Committee was established, which further reviewed and validated the findings, ultimately recommending the prosecution of implicated officials. These recommendations were subsequently approved by the State Executive Council in 2024. Given the sheer magnitude of financial recklessness uncovered, the administration had a duty to the people of Osun State to ensure accountability rather than sweep the report under the carpet.

“Consequently, a White Paper Implementation Committee was inaugurated in late 2024, and after rigorous scrutiny of the documented infractions, a legal team was engaged to compile a comprehensive petition, which was submitted to the EFCC on Friday, March 7, 2025,” the statement reads.

The Commissioner reiterated some of the allegations in the petition, saying”

One of the most damning discoveries was the mismanagement of funds meant for the renovation of 320 primary healthcare centers across Osun State. Rather than follow due process, the former governor unilaterally awarded contracts without any competitive bidding—a clear violation of procurement laws.”

He said the contracts were “handed to close allies, political associates, and family members of top officials, many of whom had no prior experience in construction.”

Alimi said “A responsible government does not turn a blind eye to this level of financial recklessness and fraud. Unlike the APC, which thrives on impunity, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration is committed to accountability, transparency, and the rule of law.”