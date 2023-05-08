Alleged forgery: FG seeks further probe of First Bank, 2 lawyers

The federal government has requested an FCT High Court for time to conduct further investigation into the allegations of forgery against the First Bank Plc…

The federal government has requested an FCT High Court for time to conduct further investigation into the allegations of forgery against the First Bank Plc and two lawyers.

Thus, the office of the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) applied for discontinuance of the case pending the investigation.

Counsel to the DPP, Ndidi Ukoha informed the court that the office has written to it in line with the rules of the court and Section 107 of the ACJA.

The DPP had in March filed a were a three-counts charge of criminal conspiracy to forge a tripartite legal mortgage of the Whiteplains British School, Abuja without the consent of the proprietor of the school, Francis Chukwuma Nwufor in 2016.

The alleged offences are contrary to sections 96, 363 and 311 of the Penal Code Law.

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie has fixed June 7 for the hearing of the application.