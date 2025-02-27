Alleged corruption: Court grants Ex-NHIA boss, Prof Yusuf, bail

An FCT High Court has granted bail to the former executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Prof Usman Yusuf, who is facing corruption allegations.

Justice Chinyere Nwecheonwu on Thursday ordered the release of Yusuf from the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kuje, upon the fulfilment of the bail terms.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Yusuf on five-count charges bordering on alleged embezzlement and conferment of undue advantage to himself, as the boss of the NHIS in 2016, by approving the purchase of a vehicle at the cost of N49,197,750, against the budgeted sum of N30,000,000.

The EFCC also accused Yusuf of retaining a private interest in a corporate entity known as GK Kanki Foundation, and without due process, awarding a contract in the sum of N10.1 million, in favour of the GK Kanki Foundation, for the purported training of 90 persons instead of the actual number of 45 trainees.

The EFCC further alleged that Yusuf knowingly acquired a private interest in an entity known as Lubekh Nigeria Limited his nephew, Khalifa Hassan Yusuf, by awarding him a contract for media and special public relations consultancy in the sum of N17,500,000.00.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Arguing the bail, the defence counsel, O.I. Habeeb (SAN) pleaded for the release of the defendant, saying the alleged offences brought against him were bailable.

On his part, the prosecution counsel, Francis Usani, informed the court that Yusuf did not comply with the terms of an administrative bail granted to him by the EFCC to report bi-weekly to its office.

He further submitted that the defendant had boasted about his political connections and would abscond from the trial if granted bail.

“It took the respondent (EFCC)’s officers’ discreet surveillance and high-powered intelligence to apprehend the defendant to bring him to court,” he said.