Allegations against Nigeria: More knocks for Niger military ruler

Border communities, others hit Tchiani

His claims lack evidence – Cote D’Ivoire

Some border communities have countered the allegations against the Nigerian government by the Nigerien ruler, Abdurrahman Tchiani.

Tchiani has received more knocks for accusing the Nigerian government of conniving with France to destabilise his country.

SPONSOR AD

The embattled military ruler had, in an interview with Radio-Télévision du Niger, the country’s state media, last Wednesday, among other allegations, claimed there was a forest called Gaba where the French military established a base in Sokoto.

The Nigerian government, through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, had refuted all the allegations, describing them as baseless.

No foreign military base here – Border communities

Residents and leaders of the border communities in Sokoto interviewed by Daily Trust said there was no foreign military base there.

Sokoto shares border with the Niger Republic in five local government areas of Illela, Gada, Tangaza, Gudu and Sabon Birni.

The Sarkin Arewan Araba, Alhaji Abubakar Yusufu, a border community leader in Illela LGA which is about two kilometres away from Konni in Niger Republic, said there was no village or forest called Gaba in his domain.

“There is no such forest in Araba district or Illela Local Government and we have not seen any foreigner in our villages, it is a tea joint discussion. “Instead, it is the Nigerien military operatives that have been coming into our area every night.

“They come and work with our vigilantes in maintaining peace in our surrounding communities,” he said.

He cautioned the Nigerien leader against making baseless allegations capable of severing historic ties.

“Nigeriens are our brothers. We are indivisible entity,” he said.

Another resident of Araba, Muhammadu Danladi, said the allegations by Tchiani were intended to smear the image of Nigeria.

“It is a lie, there is no presence of foreigners in our community,” he said.

He, however, decried the harassment on Nigerians by the Nigerien security operatives in the last six months.

“Their security operatives at the border areas have been harassing our people, seizing their goods for just no cause. But their people are enjoying free access to our country. They have been coming to buy goods and leave, and nobody is harassing them,” he said.

A commercial motorcyclist in the area, who identified himself as Muhammad, also denied presence of foreigners in the community.

Also, at Tabanni Siddi in Gada LGA, residents said neither Gaba forest no foreign base was established in the community and its environs.

Why Niger leader made false accusations – Security analyst

A historian and security analyst at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, Dr Murtala Rufa’I, said based on his recent research and interviews along the Nigeria-Niger Republic borders, the allegations by Tchiani were false.

“I’ve conducted research and interviews along the border. Honestly, there is nothing like that. French base does not in any way exist. And the people along the border honestly are not happy with him (Tchiani) and his statements.

“I conducted interviews on the Nigerien side of the border, people said they were not happy with him (Tchiani). My first point of research was Gada Local Government area because he mentioned the forest of Gaba, and I assumed like any other person that he was referring to Gada and when we went to Gada LGA, we discovered there is no even a forest there because Gada is a dessert local government which shares a border with Niger Republic,” he said.

Rufa’I said what prompted the allegation was the destruction of the oil pipeline in Niger by a terrorist group.

“The pipeline was vandalised and destroyed by someone whom he (Tchiani) knows very well, Muhammad Salah. Muhammad Salah is actually a terrorist leader in Niger, a very popular one who belongs to FPL. So, he is the leader of that particular group and the accusation was that Nigeria supported him.

“I don’t think it is possible for a country like Nigeria that has an old age relationship to support such a callous act (setting up of French base or supporting terrorism against Niger).

“Another reason is that Nigeria is not in support of military government. ECOWAS too is not in support and partly because of this, he (Tchiani) feels he really needs to have a conflict with Nigeria,” he added.

Rufa’I also said the allegations were a ploy by Tchiani to distract attention from the rising poverty, unemployment, hunger and anger in Niger.

He challenged Tchiani to address terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Niger rather than blame.

Nigeria’s defence chief speaks

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has also debunked the allegations by Tchiani, saying there was no plan to establish a foreign base in Nigeria.

During his recent visit to Sokoto, the CDS said: “I want to use this to extend to our neighbors: Niger, Chad, Cameroun, Benin Republic, Togo, to assure them that Nigeria will not allow anybody, any criminal element to use its soil to attack any of our neighbouring countries.”

Tchiani discredited himself – Diplomat

In an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics programme, a former diplomat, Ambassador Suleiman Dahiru, slammed Tchiani for making allegations without any evidence.

“To me, he discredited himself in this world of technology. If a lower rank officer from Niger Republic made those allegations, one could understand. But for a head of state to make these statements, it is very unfortunate.

“And I think as long as he remains in office, the relationship between Nigeria and Niger would not be how it should be.

“We had military and civilian administrations in Niger over the years; the relationship has always been cordial, very friendly and mutually beneficial to the people of the two countries.

“As I said some time ago, if you’re living in the North, it’s as if you’re living in Niger Republic. That’s how close the affinity is: whether it’s religion or ethnicity – whatever it’s, we’re so linked. Nigeria and Niger will live together until the end of the world and if they have to live together, it’s incumbent upon them to learn to live together peacefully,” he stated.

Ex-Adamawa commissioner hits Nigerien ruler

A former Commissioner for Information in Adamawa State, Ahmed Sajo, described the allegations by Tchiani as “showmanship.”

He said, “Unfortunately, many Nigerians, including credible groups, seem to support his diatribes and use them as a basis for questioning the credibility of their own government.

“First of all there are sequences of events that prove that the whole episode is pre-planned and presented with a view to achieving an anti-Nigerian sentiment in Niger Republic with a spiral effect on the northern part of Nigeria. “And the plans were orchestrated and executed in Hausa rather than French which is their official language.

“To make it look authentic, he used the names of two respected leaders within the security network of the country. Ahmed Abubakar Rufai was at one time the head of our own Foreign Intelligence Network, the NIA; while Mallam Nuhu Ribadu is the current National Security Adviser.

“Take the Lakurawa issue. First, it should be clear to any sensible person that the Lakurawa movement has its roots in the Republic of Mali. There’s no land boundary between Nigeria and Mali. A Malian coming to Nigeria by land must pass through the whole of Niger Republic. So, the man who granted the terror group safe passage through his country now accuses another person of using them to destabilise his country? Does it require any evidence to know this does not add up at all?”

Tchiani’s allegations lack evidence – Cote D’Ivoire

The Chief of Defence Staff of Côte d’Ivoire, General Lassina Doumbia, also on Saturday in a statement, described the accusations by Tchiani, of training Nigerien groups to destabilise the Nigerien government, as baseless and lacking evidence.

Doumbia asked Nigerien military authorities to address their internal security challenges.

“The Armed Forces of Côte d’Ivoire, which remain focused on the defense and security of Côte d’Ivoire, oppose these serious accusations made, without any evidence, by the Head of the junta in Niger.

“The Armed Forces of Côte d’Ivoire, faithful to their long tradition of cooperation with countries in the sub-region, remain committed to continuing to make their contributions to regional peace and stability,” he stated.