Allegation of plotting with Nigeria to destabilise Niger groundless – France

France on Wednesday described as “groundless” the allegation by Niger that Nigeria had offered space in its territory to France in order to destabilise the former French colony.

Mr Bertrand de Seissan, Political Counsellor to the Embassy of France in Nigeria, expressed this thought in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

“This allegation is groundless. This has never been discussed, nor even suggested by either France or Nigeria,” the political counsellor said.

Recall that Abdourahamane Tchiani, the Nigerien military Leader of plotting to destabilise the country by using neighbouring Benin and Nigeria as a base for attacks.

Tchiani, who spoke in Hausa in an interview, alleged that France was negotiating with terrorists in Nigeria to destabilise his country.

He said France made a “substantial payment to President Bola Tinubu” to establish a military base in Nigeria.

“They (France) met and negotiated with Boko Haram/Bakurawa (a possible variation of the pronunciation of Lakurawa, a new terrorist group in Nigeria),” Tchiani said. (NAN)