All-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class unveiled at Banana Island

Skymit Motors Limited, a major firm in the Nigerian automotive industry, and an Authorised Mercedes-Benz Dealership in Nigeria, and Weststar Associates Limited (the Authorised General Distributor) have unveiled the all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class at Banana Island Estate.

It was unveiled at the annual Starlight Night with close to 40 years of operations in Nigeria, shares the mission of promoting the “brand with the star” as well as providing Nigerians with exceptional service.

The residents of Banana Island Estate enjoyed a special showcase of the all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, along with other vehicles from the Mercedes-Benz Top-End Vehicle (TEV) portfolio.

The all new E-Class was the highlight for the night as the Skymit & Weststar team put together an exclusive setting at the entrance of the estate.

Residents were also given an even more luxurious experience with a Mercedes-Benz Lounge that was located at the Starlight Night performance.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the epitome of meticulous craftsmanship and technological prowess, a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology, exquisite design, and unparalleled performance. Just like its predecessor, the new E-Class promises to redefine the automotive landscape in Nigeria and provide an unrivaled driving experience.

The new E-Class marks the advent of a new generation, introducing more technology and luxury, the powertrains are complemented by a fresh exterior design, creating a captivating presence on the road. Inside the vehicle, a plethora of new technology features permeate the cabin, providing a digital atmosphere that’s both immersive and intelligent.

Top Executives from Skymit Motors were available to engage all guests, as well as directors and executives from Weststar.

The all-new E-Class along with other Mercedes-Benz Top-End Vehicles (TEVs) are now available at the Skymit Motors showrooms.