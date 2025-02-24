All MDAs will be kept on their toes – New Nasarawa SSG

The new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) of Nasarawa, Barrister Labaran Shuaibu Magaji, says all the Ministries Department And Agencies (MDAs) will be kept on their toes for effective service delivery across the state.
Magaji, who stated this during a reception organized in his honor by Toto Development Association (TODA) in Nasarawa on Sunday, said the state government will ensure that every events and development in all the MDAs are constantly checked as they unfolds.
He said the government would ensure that every MDAs fill in the gap within the confines of governor Abdullahi Sule’s mandate.
“To make sure that every MDAs are brought on their toes, we are going to constantly check events and development as they unfold.
“And again, we are going to look at the gap and ensure that every MDAs fill in that gap within the governor’s mandate,” he said.
