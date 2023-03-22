✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
All is set for Afri-Heritage Concert and Awards in Rwanda

All is now set for the Maiden Edition of the African Heritage Concert and Awards (Afri-Heritage23) organised by The Heritage Times HT (www.theheritagetimes.com). This event…

All is now set for the Maiden Edition of the African Heritage Concert and Awards (Afri-Heritage23) organised by The Heritage Times HT (www.theheritagetimes.com).

This event slated to hold at the Marriott Hotel in Kigali, Rwanda on April 1, 2023.

This concert and awards will be a celebration and global recognition of outstanding in Business, Politics, Philanthropy, Arts and Culture, Science and Technology, and Social Innovation.

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan; Vice President of Liberia, Her Excellency, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor; Fomer President of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama (rtd), HE Jeneth Macafuli former First Lady of Tanzania and many others will be honoured for distinguishing themselves through remarkable achievements across Africa and the Globe.

Kindly visit theheritagetimes.com/afriheritage for more information

