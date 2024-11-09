All eyes on ‘last man standing’ El-Kanemi Warriors as NPFL enters Week 11

After ten games, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) heads into an exciting weekend with matchday 11 fixtures scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can look forward to thrilling matchups as historic rivals face off, title defenders face stiff challenges, and new managers aim to make their mark.

Remo Stars lead the table with 21 points, edging out Rivers United on goal difference, while Enyimba follow closely with 18 points. El Kanemi Warriors, the only remaining unbeaten side so far, sit in fourth with 16 points.

In the bottom four, there is Lobi Stars in 20th place and Akwa United in 19th; both teams are on nine points, while Ikorodu City and Bayelsa United sit 17th and 18th with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Weekend Trust previews these potentially explosive matches that will be played across ten centers

Shooting Stars vs El-Kanemi Warriors

El-Kanemi Warriors will look to protect their unbeaten record in the league as they take on Shooting Stars (3SC) in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. El-Kanemi have displayed resilience this season, consistently pulling off solid performances, yet the challenge posed by 3SC—a team known for its tactical strength and passionate fan base—could put their streak to the test.

The match is set to unfold in an electric atmosphere, with both sides boasting devoted supporters. El-Kanemi’s solid defense and timely goal-scoring have been key to their success, while 3SC’s fast-paced counter-attacks and dynamic offensive play make them a dangerous opponent, especially on home turf. The outcome will hinge on whether El-Kanemi can maintain their defensive strength or if 3SC can find openings to capitalise on.

El-Kanemi Warriors’ Technical Adviser, Aliyu Zubairu, who was on national assignment with the Flying Eagles will return to the dug out to mastermind his side’s victory over one of the oldest clubs in the Nigerian league.

Lobi Stars vs Abia Warriors

Lobi Stars under new Head Coach Mika Lonnstrom enter the game unbeaten in their last three home matches, although they’ve struggled on the road with two consecutive losses. The Benue side currently languish at the base of the table and have a tough task against Abia Warriors who have kept it tight recently, with under 2.5 goals in each of their last two games.

Historically, Abia Warriors hold a slight advantage, with eight wins to Lobi’s seven across 18 encounters since 2014. Lobi Stars have netted 20 goals in those matches, compared to Abia’s 24.

Bendel Insurance vs Kano Pillars

The upcoming clash at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City promises to be a thrilling contest. Kano Pillars took to X to rally support, posting: “Join us as Kano Pillars FC takes on Bendel Insurance this Saturday. Let’s bring the energy and back our team in this exciting encounter! Together, we are unstoppable.”

Pillars, who suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Bendel Insurance in the same fixture last season, will be eager for redemption. With Bendel struggling at home despite two wins, Kano Pillars will look to capitalise, although their form has been inconsistent, having secured just one away victory so far.

In their last five outings, Bendel Insurance has won three and lost two, averaging 1.0 goals scored and 1.2 conceded per match. Kano Pillars, in contrast, have three wins, one draw, and one loss, with averages of 1.4 goals scored and 1.6 conceded per game. With their talismanic captain Rabiu Ali and the legendary Ahmed Musa, Pillars can hurt any opponent at any time.

Heartland vs Sunshine Stars

Heartland’s form has been mixed, highlighted by two home wins at Dan Anyiam Stadium, while their visitors, Sunshine Stars, have struggled on the road, managing just one win in their last five away games.

Since 2009, Heartland FC and Sunshine Stars FC have faced off 23 times, with Sunshine holding a slight edge with seven wins to Heartland’s six, and ten matches ending in draws. Across these encounters, Heartland has scored 21 goals, while Sunshine has netted 20.

In their last five matches, Heartland have two wins, two draws, and one loss, with an average of 0.8 goals scored and 0.4 conceded per game. Having experienced their first home loss at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu Ode last weekend, Sunshine Stars will seek to shine brightly over Heartland who broke their winless spell at Abia Warriors’ home ground, triumphing 2-0 in the Oriental derby

Enyimba vs Remo Stars

This is undoubtedly the biggest match of the weekend. Enyimba are in mixed form but have managed to win three home matches while table toppers, Remo have won one away game at Abia Warriors.

Enyimba and Remo Stars have an evenly matched history with four wins each and four draws across their 12 meetings since 2016, both sides having scored 10 goals. Enyimba remain unbeaten in their last five matches with two wins and three draws. Remo Stars who returned to the league summit have been impressive with five straight wins, averaging 1.2 goals scored and 0.8 conceded per match.

Katsina United vs Ikorodu City

Both sides will be meeting for the first time in the league. Katsina United have won three home games at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium while Ikorodu City are yet to win away since their debut in the NPFL this season.

In their last five matches, Katsina United remain unbeaten with three wins, averaging 0.4 points per match while allowing 0.6 points to opponents.

The NPFL new boys Ikorodu City who ended Rivers United’s unbeaten run average 2.2 points per match and conceded 1.0 points to opponents. Going by what happened to Rivers United last week, Katsina United must be wary of the Ikorodu City boys.

Niger Tornadoes vs Akwa United

Niger Tornadoes have expressed their determination to consolidate on the week 10 victory after securing their first win in the league this season against Shooting Stars just as the Ikon Allah Boys’ are unbeaten in their last two games.

“This Sunday we are up against Akwa United for the second game of our home double-header as we look to consolidate on our victory against 3SC last weekend,” Niger Tornadoes wrote on X.

Since 2012, Akwa United have outperformed Niger Tornadoes FC, winning eight of their 12 meetings compared to Tornadoes’ four victories. Tornadoes have scored nine goals in those encounters, while Akwa has netted 17.

In recent form, Niger Tornadoes have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches, averaging 1.0 goals scored and 0.8 conceded. Akwa United have been in stronger form, with four wins and one draw, averaging 1.0 goals scored and conceded per game.

Rivers United vs Bayelsa United

In this south-south derby, Rivers United and Bayelsa United have faced each other five times since 2021, with both teams winning twice and one game ending in a draw. Rivers United holds a slight edge in goals scored, with seven to Bayelsa’s six.

While Rivers United are placed second on the table with 21 points, Bayelsa United sit in a precarious 18th place on the table with 10 points from 10 games, putting Technical Adviser, Ladan Bosso, under immense pressure.

His future with the team may hinge on the results of their next two matches, starting with the derby against Rivers United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Plateau United vs Enugu Rangers

Plateau United and Enugu Rangers have each won seven of their 15 encounters since 2011, with one match ending in a draw. Plateau United have scored 15 goals and Enugu Rangers 13 across these games.

Recently, Plateau United have been on a roll with five consecutive wins, averaging 1.6 goals scored and 1.4 conceded per match while title holders, Enugu Rangers, who ended a three-game winless run by defeating Nasarawa United have two wins, two draws, and one loss in their last five games.

Nasarawa United vs Kwara United

Since 2007, Nasarawa United and Kwara United have faced off 15 times, with Kwara leading slightly with seven wins to Nasarawa’s five, and three draws. Nasarawa United have scored 15 goals across these matches, while Kwara United netted 17.

Nasarawa United’s recent games have been low-scoring, all ending with under 2.5 goals. They remain unbeaten at home in their last three matches but have struggled away, losing their last three.

Kwara United’s recent matches have been more open, all featuring over 1.5 goals. They are unbeaten in their last four home games and have scored in each of their last five outings.