All BVAS results were deleted – Digital analyst

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has admitted forensic analysis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) showing the deletion of results for the February 25 presidential election.

The five-member panel of justices of the court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani admitted the documents on Thursday after they were tendered by the digital forensic analyst, Hitler Egwuonwu Nwala.

The witness testified that the test done on a sample of 110 BVAS machines showed variations that could be nationwide.

He explained that results on the 3,163 BVAS used for the election in the FCT, which ought not to have been deleted as there were no governorship elections in the territory, were also deleted.

When counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) asked whether he was aware that the sample represented only 0.16% of the total BVAS in the FCT, he said he had not done the calculation.

He also admitted that he was unable to get more number of BVAS devices for the analysis.

Meanwhile, PDP lawyers, Chris Uche (SAN) and Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) also tendered forms EC8A series for Ondo and Jigawa states.

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are set to close their case on Friday.

