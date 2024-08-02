Alia sacks Benue Electoral Commission chairman 

Governor Hyacinth Alia on Friday sacked the chairman of Benúe State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Dr. John Chen, over alleged incompetence. Alia said his decision…

Governor Hyacinth Alia on Friday sacked the chairman of Benúe State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Dr. John Chen, over alleged incompetence.

Alia said his decision followed the receipt of a communication from the Benue State House of Assembly wherein the members sent some resolutions to him for further implementation.

The resolutions according to him include, amongst others; that the chairman of the Commission should be removed from the office.

Recall that the Assembly had on Thursday said the actions of BSIEC chairman did not meet public interest.

The governor therefore accepted the resolutions and directed the Chairman of the commission to immediately hand over to the Administrative secretary of the commission.