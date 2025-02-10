✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Alia playing politics with Benue insecurity – Ortom

Gov Samuel Ortom
    By Hope Abah

A former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, on Monday accused his successor, Governor Hyacinth Alia of playing politics with the lingering insecurity bedeviling the state.

Ortom said he watched with utmost shock and sadness, a video clip in which Alia was addressing a congregation at NKST Church Ikpayongo in Gwer East Local Government Area on Sunday, where he claimed that since he assumed office, armed men have stopped attacking and killing people in the state.
He said the governor also leveled several lies against him (Ortom) whom he accused of feigning the 2021 assassination attempt on his life, adding that Alia stated that unlike during the previous administration when there were daily reports of mass killings, his tenure has witnessed absolute peace across the state, as attacks have ended and the people now go about their normal activities.
“While we may not bother with the theatrics of the Governor and his inclination towards obfuscation, we find it rather sad and unfortunate that he did so this time standing before a church congregation in Gwer East, one of the local government areas which have suffered some of the worst attacks under his watch with many people killed, others injured and property worth billions destroyed. The people of Gwer who were in that church must have felt grossly dismayed on hearing such words coming from a man who is their governor.
“There have been uncountable mass burials during Alia’s administration in many parts of the state as a result of attacks by herdsmen in Zone A, Zone B and Zone C, particularly in Ukum, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Kwande, Gwer East, Gwer West, Guma, Makurdi, Agatu, Otukpo among others. This government only attempts to conceal the truth about the killings and mass burials.
“The difference between the immediate past Governor, Chief Ortom and Governor Alia is that while the former stood against injustice and strongly fought the agenda of pastoralists who wanted to occupy Benue lands as theirs, his successor does not want the world to know that Benue people are still under attacks and wanton killings have been taking place in communities of the state on a higher level during his time,” the former governor posited.
Ortom in the statement by his media aide, Terver Akase, urged Governor Alia to apologise to the people of Benue State for his insensitivity in claiming there are no more attacks in the state, especially when many have been traumatised after burying their loved ones.
Responding, Tersoo Kula, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alia, challenged the former governor to take a walk through his home local government of Guma which was the epicenter of armed attacks when he hailed sway to power and see things for himself – how the people have returned home to pick up the pieces of their lives.
Kula said, his principal did not lie about the present security of the state, noting that relative peace as cited by Governor Alia had indeed returned to the state despite pockets of attacks in some local government areas.
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

SPONSOR AD
Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories