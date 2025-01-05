Alia, Ortom trade words over SGF’s thanksgiving service

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and his predecessor, Chief Samuel Ortom, exchanged words over the weekend regarding a thanksgiving event held in Agidi, Konshisha Local Government Area, to honour the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

The event, also organised to celebrate the 50th birthday of Dr. Matthias Byuan, an Executive Director at the Federal Housing Authority, was attended by prominent figures, including Chief Ortom.

However, Governor Alia’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula, in statement about the event, accused Ortom of poor leadership during his tenure from 2015 to 2023.

The statement criticised Ortom’s administration for alleged financial mismanagement, unpaid salaries, and stalled infrastructure projects.

It also accused Ortom of using divisive rhetoric and signing unproductive agreements during his governorship.

But in response, Terver Akase, a spokesperson for Chief Ortom, dismissed the allegations as unprovoked attacks.

Akase argued that Ortom’s attendance at the thanksgiving should not incite political controversy and called on Governor Alia to focus on governance, contending that pressing issues, such as insecurity and community development, are areas in need of urgent attention.

Ortom’s camp further criticised the Alia administration for receiving higher federal allocations without matching the expectations of citizens in addressing security and developmental challenges, urging the governor to prioritise the concerns of Benue residents rather than target political opponents.