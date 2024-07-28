Alia: I’ll soon expose Abuja politicians fueling insecurity in Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has blamed the insecurity bedeviling Sankera region of the state on unnamed ‘Abuja Politicians’ whom he alleged are sponsoring…

Alia also called on unions, groups and individuals intending to join the planned August 1st, 2024 planned protest across the country to shelve the idea and instead bring forth their demands for government to look into them.

He spoke to journalists on Sunday shortly after Mass at the Chapel of Grace in Government House, Makurdi.

The governor said Benue residents would not be participating in the demonstration by unidentified groups across the country who are citing hardship and bad governance as the reason for their protest.

He said it was imperative for the planned protest to be shelved in the state considering the fragile security in Sankera axis which consists of three local government areas of Ukum, Logo and Kastina-Ala, adding that even in the country, protesters should shun the idea, especially as the present government is trying its best to put smiles on the faces of the people.

He commended the State Commissioner of Police, CP Hassan Steve Yabanet, as well as the Department of State Services (DSS), for inviting some union leaders and groups for a round table discussion, dissuading them and their members from joining the protest, especially as the government has uncovered plans by some individuals to infiltrate the protest, causing destructions.

The governor described the crisis in Ukum as unfortunate, noting that a Commission of Inquiry has already been set up by the government to look into crisis and that the government will take its position when the committee finally submits its report.

He blamed Abuja politicians for playing a major role in the continued militia attacks in Ukum, stating however that, although the trust the militiamen initially had in the government was betrayed by the previous governments, he would continue to extend an olive branch, but would not watch a few miscreants destabilise the peace of the state.

“Abuja politicians are sponsoring these groups,” Alia said as he vowed to expose those behind the outlaws when finally the commission of inquiry completes their work.