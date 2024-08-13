Alia begs Benue youths to embrace peace

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Tuesday begged youths to embrace peace for needed development of the state.

Alia made the appeal during his broadcast to mark this year’s world “International Youth Day” celebration.

“I am aware of the challenges posed by insecurity, much of which, regrettably, involves some of our youth. I urge those who are engaged in causing mayhem to lay down their arms, embrace peace and choose the path of constructive engagement.

“Drug abuse, cultism, internet fraud popularly known as Yahoo, Yahoo and other social vices are a cankerworm that I urge you never to allow into your fold. The future we are building is yours and it is imperative that you protect it, not destroy it. Criminality only leads to a dead end; peace and hard work on the other hand, lead to prosperity and fulfillment,” he said.

The governor stressed that the youth constitute over 60 percent of the Benue population, saying “You are not just our future; you are our present, our driving force and the bedrock upon which the greatness of Benue is built. Despite the tough times, you have shown steadfastness, resilience and an unyielding determination to rise above every obstacle.”

He added that discussions under his watch, are ongoing with all government ministries, agencies and departments, geared towards creating avenues for youth engagement and empowerment.

Alia urged the youths to continue to support and cooperate with his administration as it navigate the challenging times and strive to implement policies that will bring about meaningful and lasting change.