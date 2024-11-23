Alhaji (Dr) Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim CON: The prince born to be king

His Royal Majesty, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim CON, FNMGS, FNSME, DSC, LLD, Atta III and the Ohinoyi of Ebira land from 1997-2023, who joined his illustrious ancestors a year ago was a rare breed of royalty who comes once in a lifetime.

It was the great English Poet William Shakespeare who said “Some are born great; some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.” The late Ohinoyi, our own very special Adogu, was indeed born great because to be sired by the late Alhaji Ibrahim Onoroiza Ichogudo of blessed memory, the Atta of Ebira land from 1917 to 1954 confers automatic greatness on anyone. Atta Ibrahim was greatness personified and it runs in the blood of his descendants. If you are in doubt, check out the offspring of the great Atta and the enviable records they left behind in their various fields of endeavours.

For Adogu, beyond being born great, he achieved extra greatness through hard work, enterprise and tenacity. He carved a niche for himself in the business world where he made a name and personal fortune which solidified his legacy as the all-time symbol of wealth in Ebira land.

He eventually achieved his ultimate greatness and lifetime ambition when he was crowned as the Ohinoyi of Ebira land in 1997, thereby succeeding his father as Atta III and cementing the Atta legacy in Ebira land.

Adogu, the fearless defender of Ebira people

If there was ever a man willing and ready to go to war at any time to defend the name and honour of Anebira, it was Adogu. Just ask any Anebira resident in Lagos and old enough to know Adogu and he or she will regale you with stories of how Adogu came to the rescue of the Ebira people at some critical moments of their life in Lagos.

Adogu, the political pacesetter

Most Anebira are not aware that the late Ohinoyi was a gubernatorial aspirant in the 1978-79 transition program. Just like everything he did, when he stormed the Kwara political scene as an aspirant in 1978, he did it with a bang!

His political campaign train was a sight to behold. His long convoy made of hundreds of cars and coaster buses scared and intimidated every politician in Kwara.

Some political pundits believed that it was his powerful entrance that paved the way for the emergence of Adamu Atta, his brother as the first Civilian Governor of Kwara because Saraki felt Adamu was more easy going compared to the firebrand Adogu who may have been a tough nut to crack.

Adogu and his fight for Ajaokuta and dream of Kogi governor of Ebira extraction

The late Ohinoyi was very passionate about the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company, as well as the struggle to retain Ajaokuta as part of Ebira territory. In his last major interview in 2020 with Daily Trust, he spoke on the struggle by his late brother, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Atta, to establish the Steel Company in Ebira land which became a reality in 1978. There were very strong forces opposed to the location of the Steel Company in Ebira land. The late Ohinoyi mentioned specifically the role he played in ensuring that Russia got the contract to construct the steel plant and lamented the state of the steel plant today. The Ohinoyi also fought the Igalas valiantly to retain Ajaokuta as part of Ebira land. We appeal to our leaders to ensure that Ohinoyi’s efforts are not in vain.

Politically, the late Royal father dreamt and prayed that an Ebira man would occupy Lugard House as governor of Kogi State during his reign and that dream was realised in 2016 when Governor Yahaya Bello was sworn in as Kogi State governor, 25 years after the state was created. He equally prayed for Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo to take over from GYB and Allah also answered his prayers.

Adogu, the man for all seasons

The late Ohinoyi was literally a man for all seasons. Adogu was the issue in Ebira land from the 1970s until his passing. He was a charismatic, charming and intimidating personality who stood out everywhere he went.

In spite of his glamorous lifestyle, he was down to earth and related very well with the downtrodden, the high and mighty. He engaged in extensive philanthropic activities which he never publicised except to some close associates.

With his passing, a giant Iroko has fell in Ebira land and the vacuum created would be difficult to fill.

May Allah forgive his short comings and grant him Aljanatu Firdausi. May Allah give his children and the Atta family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Nyaatu, Ozi Idu, Ozi Ezu Chere Chere kame Sunava Nanweku. Aniku Ubogiri Obanyi, Onoru kakara, Azi Aragarara, Ozi Atta Ajivajauru of blessed memory.

Bello wrote this tribute from Dutse, Jigawa State