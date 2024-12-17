ALGON urges states yet to conduct LG polls to do so

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has urged the states yet to conduct local government elections to do so.

The appeal was made in a communique signed by Hamisu Mohammed, National Publicity Secretary, after ALGON’s 51st National Executive Council Meeting (NEC) in Katsina. The NEC expressed its gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his “Unwavering support in empowering local governments to fulfill their constitutional mandate.”

The judiciary was also commended for its role in entrenching a “Viable local government system, aligning with the popular will of the masses.”

SPONSOR AD

The communique reads, “The NEC appreciated the efforts of state governors and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in conducting elections across local government areas, with over 30 states now having democratically elected chairmen.

“The remaining states are hereby urged to follow suit so as to fully have a system that is people-oriented according to the vision of Mr President.

“NEC also appreciates the governors for the uninterrupted access given to the chairmen to run their local councils in the various states which has gone far in ensuring the democratic dividends needed gets to the people. This is assuring the governors of a continued robust relationship as our principals to have governance at heart.

“In reaffirming its dedication to good governance, the NEC pledged to deepen its symbiotic relationship with stakeholders, promoting transparency, accountability, innovative service, and uniformity in service delivery at the grassroots level through effective communication and community engagement, which is a bedrock for open governance.”