ALGON, Rotary launch vaccination campaign against Polio, measles in Gombe

The Gombe State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in partnership with the Rotary International has flagged off vaccination campaigns against polio virus, to curb further spread of the disease in the state.

The four-day vaccination campaign exercise was launched simultaneously across 11 local government areas of the state, to mark World Polio Day, and in response to a report of few polio cases recently identified in Dukku LGA of the state.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony held in Bajoga, Chairman of Funakaye LGA, Shuaibu Abdulrahman Adam, called on parents and guardians to allow their children to be vaccinated against polio and measles, to protect them against the diseases.

He said to ensure that every child is vaccinated against measles and polio, the leadership of the LGA will provide support to the health workers to ensure their children are protected.

The chairman commended Rotary International, World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and other partners for their interventions in healthcare delivery services in the state.

“The vaccines are safe and effective against the two diseases. Parents and guardians, especially those living in the rural areas, should also give support to the health workers to ensure the success of the exercise. People should enlighten each other to ensure that the vaccination succeeds in our communities,” he said.

Representative of the WHO, Mr Umar Yari, said the event is in commemoration of World Polio Day, towards the eradication of polio globally.

He commended Rotary International, Fukakaye local council, for supporting the effort of the WHO towards eradicating polio, which resulted in 96 per cent coverage during the last vaccination exercise.

He announced that three cases of another variant of polio were recorded in Dukku LGA, adding that efforts are ongoing to contain the spread of the virus to other LGAs of the state.

Mr Yari, therefore, called for more support from parents, guardians, and partners to ensure the current exercise succeeds.

On his part, the Emir of Funakaye, Yakubu Muhammad Kwairanga, called on his subjects to allow their children to be vaccinated.

He urged traditional rulers in the emirate to ensure their people allow their children to receive the polio and measles vaccines from the healthcare workers.