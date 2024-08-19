ALGON moves to improve primary health care efficiency

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria has said it is currently partnering with the World Health Organisation to boost efficiency of primary healthcare facilities…

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria has said it is currently partnering with the World Health Organisation to boost efficiency of primary healthcare facilities across the 774 local government areas of the country.

The President, ALGON, Aminu Mua’zu-Maifata, who made the disclosure yesterday said the partnership was aimed at tackling the health challenges of many rural dwellers in the country who have over the years had little or no access to good health care.

Apart from the WHO, Mua’zu-Maifata mentioned other partners in the agenda including civil society organisations, the Health Sector Reform Coalition, the Guild of Medical Doctors and the private sector.

He said, “The ALGON has convened a strategic meeting with the Development Partners Group for Health, Nigeria. This gathering marks a significant milestone in ALGON’s quest to redefine the landscape of primary healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

“The meeting aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 3, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all, especially at the grassroots level,”

He further affirmed that the association was poised to revitalise and operationalise its Primary Health Care programme, ensuring standardisation, excellence and sustainability in service delivery through continuous monitoring, and evaluation across all the 774 LGAs in the country.