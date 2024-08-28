ALGON holds workshop on primary healthcare

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), in collaboration with the Office of the Special Adviser on Health to the President, the Federal Ministry…

The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), in collaboration with the Office of the Special Adviser on Health to the President, the Federal Ministry of Health and other stakeholders, will today hold a technical workshop on primary healthcare revitalization and operationalization programme (PHC-ROP).

A statement by ALGON’s media officer, Obiora Orji, said the workshop, billed to hold at Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is to develop institutional capacity and responsiveness required to ensure and enhance primary healthcare service delivery across the 774 LGAs in Nigeria.

The statement read: “The ALGON National President, Aminu Mu’azu Maifata, in line with his policy direction and strategic plan, is leveraging on the collaborative commitment of critical stakeholders to deliver the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs).

“The ALGON stakeholders’ technical workshop is in line with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to give appropriate implementation to the provisions of the constitution which recognise local governments as the third tier of government and in compliance with his presidential mandate to the 10-man inter-ministerial committee to enforce Supreme Court’s judgement on local government autonomy.”