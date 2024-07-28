Alex Otti rejects Obi’s stance on nationwide protests

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has rejected the position of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections, Peter…

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has rejected the position of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general elections, Peter Obi, regarding the planned nationwide protest.

Some youths are planning a nationwide protest between August 1 and 15 against the rising cost of living and economic hardship.

Obi, while speaking earlier during a courtesy visit to Governor Otti at his country home in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area, backed the planned protest.

The former Anambra governor told Channels TV that it is the constitutional right of citizens to protest, adding that hunger and hopelessness are responsible for the agitation.

He, however, said protesters must carry out the act within the ambit of the law.

But Otti, who is the only governor in LP, tackled Obi saying the bad governance people are currently complaining about started during the previous administrations.

He emphasised that protesting without police approval is illegal.

The governor said: “It would be very unfair to say things are not difficult now. Things are very difficult, that is true, but how do you solve the problem? The problem we find ourselves in the country today is economic. We are actually paying the price for bad governance that didn’t start today.

“First of all, for you to organise a protest, the law requires that you get approval from security forces, particularly the police. Somebody should take responsibility for getting that approval.

“So, if you don’t have the approval, it will be against the law to go out on the streets and protest. My final word is that people should think about the implications of pouring out on the streets, restricting movement of other people and inflicting more hardship.

“For people in Abia, my advice is that people should not pour out on the street, because it may be more hurtful than the reason for the protest people are calling for.”