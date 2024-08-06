ALERT: UK opens applications for Chevening Scholarships

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK opened today – from 6 August to 5 November 2024. This was disclosed in a statement…

This was disclosed in a statement by the UK High Commission in Abuja.

Applications are to be submitted via the online application form at chevening.org/apply.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to pursue any eligible master’s degree at over 150 UK universities, along with access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of 32 scholars from Nigeria, who won an award to study at a UK university this year.

Head of Scholarships at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Emma Hennessey, said: “Chevening Scholars, Fellows, and Alumni use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to drive change, promoting better lives and safer places for people around the world to live, work, and thrive.

“Chevening represents the very best of the UK and the world, and our scholars become part of the global Chevening network of over 57,000 alumni.

“I am continually inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community and I look forward to receiving applications from the next generation of leaders.”

On his part, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, said: “If you are passionate about driving change, whether on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and if you have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening Scholarship could be the perfect opportunity for you.

“There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ scholar. Your age, race, gender, religion, and cultural background do not matter to us. We want to see that you have energy, curiosity, compassion a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals.

“Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home after your studies you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference in Nigeria.”

A 2023 Nigerian Chevening Scholar, Tolulope Ami-Williams, who is studying for a master’s degree in Contemporary Performance at the Manchester Metropolitan University, said his experience in Manchester had been transformational.

“As a Chevening Scholar, I have embraced incredible networking opportunities, including receiving seed funding, space and mentorship support from Z-Arts Center to develop my art education methodologies using performance art as a teaching tool.

“Participating as a commissioned artist in the Manchester Histories Festival to commemorate MMU’s 200th anniversary was another highlight. These experiences have empowered me with the skills and confidence to use the arts to address socio-economic issues and inspire my community when I return to Nigeria,” he said.