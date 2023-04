Aleksander Ceferin re-elected UEFA president

Aleksander Ceferin has been re-elected unopposed for a third term as president of UEFA at a meeting of European football’s governing body in Lisbon on…

The 55-year-old Slovenian lawyer, first elected in 2016 following the downfall of Frenchman Michel Platini, will remain in the role until 2027.

Ceferin’s re-election by acclamation comes after he fought off the breakaway European Super League project during his second term and he will now oversee the introduction of a new format for the Champions League starting next year.

He will also be able to focus on pursuing the planned introduction of new Financial Fair Play rules, which will see clubs forced to limit spending on player and staff wages, transfers and agents fees to 70 per cent of total revenues by 2025/26.

The UEFA Congress in the Portuguese capital came just a few weeks after Gianni Infantino was re-elected as president of the sport’s world governing body FIFA, also unopposed.