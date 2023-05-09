Alcaraz set to reclaim number one spot after Madrid triumph

Carlos Alcaraz is raring to get to Italy next week to compete in the Rome Masters for the first time in his career and reclaim…

After retaining his title in Madrid on Sunday by beating lucky loser Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 3-6 6-3, Alcaraz only has to show up and play in Rome to leapfrog Djokovic.

Rankings are based on points claimed at each tournament, which expire every year.

To maintain the points won at an event, a player must at least match the tally from the previous year.

He has joined Rafael Nadal as the only back-to-back Madrid champion and is the youngest to retain an ATP Masters 1000 title since his fellow Spaniard at Monte-Carlo and Rome in 2005/2006.