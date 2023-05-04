✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Alcaraz defeats Khachanov to reach Madrid Open semis

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz yesterday moved into the Madrid Open semifinals with a straight sets victory over Karen Khachanov in his final match as a…

Alcaraz

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz yesterday moved into the Madrid Open semifinals with a straight sets victory over Karen Khachanov in his final match as a teenager.

US Open winner Alcaraz, who turns 20 on Friday when the last-four ties are played, overturned 4-1 and 5-2 deficits in the second set to defeat 12th-ranked Khachanov, 6-4, 7-5.

“Winning this match will give me a lot of confidence, Karen was at a great level and took me to the limit,” said Alcaraz who unleashed 31 winners.

Alcaraz blew away Alexander Zverev on Tuesday in a repeat of last year’s Madrid final, but Khachanov put up stiffer opposition.

