Alcaraz defeats Khachanov to reach Madrid Open semis

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz yesterday moved into the Madrid Open semifinals with a straight sets victory over Karen Khachanov in his final match as a…

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz yesterday moved into the Madrid Open semifinals with a straight sets victory over Karen Khachanov in his final match as a teenager.

US Open winner Alcaraz, who turns 20 on Friday when the last-four ties are played, overturned 4-1 and 5-2 deficits in the second set to defeat 12th-ranked Khachanov, 6-4, 7-5.

“Winning this match will give me a lot of confidence, Karen was at a great level and took me to the limit,” said Alcaraz who unleashed 31 winners.

Alcaraz blew away Alexander Zverev on Tuesday in a repeat of last year’s Madrid final, but Khachanov put up stiffer opposition.