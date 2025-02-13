Alaafin: We are Solidly Behind Lagunna’s Action, Threats To His Life Should Be Stopped – Akindele Family Head

Following what they called persistent threat to life of the Lagunna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Akindele Oyedepo, his family has expressed support for the traditional chief.

According to a statement by the family, the duo of Alhaji Kareem Adeyanju Akindele and Pa Samson Ademola Akindele, who are the Mogaji and second in command respectively of the family compound, everything Lagunna did during the selection process of the Alaafin had their blessings.

They recalled how Lagunna and his other colleagues selected an Alaafin-designate and forwarded the names to the government close to three years ago.

They said it was until recently that the government announced another name and since the matter is in court, they wouldn’t want to comment so as not to prejudice the process.

Reacting to Alhaji Fatai Akindele, who was said to have gone on air to say that the Lagunna family was in support of government’s decision, the compound heads said nobody sent him and there was no meeting where they agreed on that.

We want to assure the good people of Oyo Alaafin and the government of Oyo State that, whatever the court decides, the Lagunna Akindele Family as a responsible family would abide with.