Alaafin: Oyo kingmakers give Gov Makinde 30-day ultimatum

Five Oyo town kingmakers, led by the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, and their preferred candidate, Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, have given Governor Seyi Makinde a 30-day ultimatum to reverse the appointment of Akeem Owoade as the Alaafin of Oyo.

The kingmakers and Gbadegesin have vowed to seek legal redress in court if the governor fails to reverse the appointment.

The embattled kingmakers are upset about the governor’s allegations of bribery in the selection process and have warned him against making further defamatory statements.

Recall that Makinde appointed Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin, a move that has been met with resistance from some of the kingmakers who claim that their preferred candidate, Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, was unfairly overlooked.

According to the kingmakers, the selection process that resulted in Gbadegesin’s nomination was legitimate and lawful, and they challenged the governor to present any evidence of corruption or bribery in court.

The kingmakers have also argued that the governor overstepped his authority by appointing Owoade, insisting that the selection of the Alaafin is the sole responsibility of the Oyomesi.

Gbadegesin’s counsel, Kunle Sobaloju (SAN), has also argued that the governor violated a court ruling by relying on an Ifa consultation, which is not included in the 1961 Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration.