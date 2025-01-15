Alaafin: ‘Go to court, refrain from defaming us’, Oyomesi tells Makinde

Kingmakers in Oyo have challenged Governor Seyi Makinde to present any evidence he has against them in court and refrain from his campaign of calumny against their personalities.

Recall that Makinde, in disregard to the recommendation of the Oyomesi’s nomination of Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, appointed a new Alaafin of Oyo.

In his speech at the presentation of staff of office to the new Alaafin, the Governor made claims that the Kingmakers have now described as unacceptable.

SPONSOR AD

They expressed their displeasure in a letter to the Governor signed by their legal representative, Adekunle Sobaloju SAN.

Alaafin stool: We’ve settled for Gbadegesin, kingmakers tell Makinde

War on Gaza: ‘Israel to approve ceasefire deal’

“We recognize Your Excellency’s right to defend your actions in court, given the ongoing legal challenge to your recent decision. However, we respectfully remind Your Excellency that the court is the appropriate forum for presenting evidence and arguments.

“The Oyomesi, in their respect for the high office of the Governor of Oyo State, have refrained from joining issues with you in the public arena. It is, therefore, disheartening that Your Excellency continues to make public statements that cast aspersions on their integrity.

“We urge Your Excellency to refrain from resorting to a trial by media or the court of public opinion in a bid to confer legitimacy on recent unlawful acts of the state, under your command. If there is any evidence to support these allegations, we respectfully advise that it should be brought before the court, where it can be properly examined and addressed.

“Publicly maligning the Oyomesi, who custodians of tradition and highly respected in the Oyo Kingdom, undermines not only their reputation but also the sanctity of the ongoing judicial process and defamatory of our clients.”

They added that they have maintained their integrity and remained committed to upholding the traditions and customs of the Oyo Kingdom and as such consider the continued attempt at public trial of their character as unwarranted and unbecoming of the high standards expected of the office of the Governor.

“Please recognize that you remain liable to prosecution for the defamatory acts committed by you in office, for which you may be held accountable after your period of immunity is over,” they added.